Full closet, fresh batch of party invites, "nothing" to wear. It's quite the holiday predicament. Everlane's latest capsule collection, however, promises to prevent just that. The place you typically head to for basics or transparently priced workwear staples is about to check the evening-wear box, too, with a limited-edition party offering that'll actually have you prepared for any event coming your way — sans last-minute mall trip or deep-dive into your best friend's closet. And, the best news? There are absolutely zero heels involved.
Launching tomorrow, November 16, Everlane's largest capsule yet (called "E2"), is a hyper-organized holiday dressing system comprised of 18 occasion-ready pieces that are designed to be mixed and matched; the pieces range from $28-$185, which is major considering how steep special-occasion clothes can typically be. And, according to this collection, all you have to do to ace the holiday party circuit is start with a comfortable (yet structured) base that's designed with movement in mind — a knit dress, a ribbed top, or a cropped trouser. Then, add a polished pair of leather slides, oxfords, or loafers, and you're good to go. As part of the collection, Everlane is launching four of its most popular shoe styles in patent leather and silver finishes. So if you needed any more convincing to spare your feet from one more repeat-blister disaster after a long evening out, these are your saving grace.
"What we really wanted to do was create something that felt elevated and relevant for night. But at the same time, they're less obvious party pieces, and a little more for the cool girl who’s not scared of wearing flats or a pant to a party," Rebekka Bay, Everlane's head of product and design, tells Refinery29. "We just introduced a modern oxford this fall, and I think the modern oxford in the silver mirror quality is a real standout piece. That’s something that’s equally cool with jeans as it is as a party piece. I think those will sell out."
The collection, which Bay says is "not a departure from the Everlane aesthetic or our assortment, [but] an extension of [it]," will be available on the brand's site, as well as in Opening Ceremony's New York and Los Angeles stores. Click on for an exclusive look, and prepare to get outfit-planning, stat. Holiday dressing has never been easier.
