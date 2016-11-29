THIS Is What L.A. Girls Are Wearing

New York City vs. Los Angeles — it's a bicoastal competition that's been around since, well, people started comparing their high-rise-filled, super-crowded city that never goes to sleep with the mountainous home of Hollywood's intense freeway connectivity. And while we can debate which is more fun, which has the best food, or which offers a better quality of life, the biggest question on our minds is, of course, which is most stylish. Sure, New York is home to Fashion Week, but L.A. is a hub of celebrity stylists, the Kardashians, and one easy seasonless wardrobe all year round (shout-out, perpetual sunshine).
So, just as we brought you the 10 most popular stores in New York City, we tapped Social Context Labs to scour Twitter, Facebook, and blogs to find the most-talked about clothing brands among Angelenos. The natural winners were Adidas and Nike (which we've left off the list, because they're literally the most popular brands in the world), with staples like Old Navy and high-end classics including Gucci topping the chart. Click on to see what else made the cut.
