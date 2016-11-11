Sometimes, it seems like life in New York City is centered around finding the next big thing — shopping at a boutique before it blows up, listening to a band before it gets cool, eating at a restaurant before glowing reviews make it impossible to get a table. But, as much as we love flea markets and those indie shops that pop up around our neighborhood, it's hard not to fall back on the big-name brands that saturate our market.
After reaching out to Social Context Labs to see what are the most popular brands on Twitter, Facebook, and fashion blogs in New York City, we got an inside look at what girls here are actually talking about. And to our surprise, it's not all Alexander Wang or 3.1 Phillip Lim (although you know we love them). Instead, we found R29 staples like Topshop and Levi's.
The most popular brand in New York probably won't surprise you at all (It's pretty big around the world, after all). Click ahead for the 10 most talked about stores — and what to buy at each.
10. Levi's
This all-American denim staple is best known for perfectly comfortable jeans (especially the ones you can find while thrifting).
Levi's Wedgie Fit Jeans, $89.50, available at Levi's.
A cheeky and cute pin to go on your jean jacket.
Levi's Biggest Fan Pin, $12, available at Levi's.
Speaking of jean jackets, this sherpa-collared version is lined for extra warmth.
Levi's Thermore Trucker Jacket, $108, available at Levi's.
9. Forever 21
The go-to place for tees, tank tops, and turtlenecks, especially when you're in a last-minute bind. It's hard not to love Forever 21's affordable (but also on-trend) offering.
Forever 21 Turtleneck Knit Top, $7.90, available at Forever 21.
This cozy green turtleneck is great for hiding away during cold winter days.
Forever 21 Marled Longline Tunic Sweater, $27.90, available at Forever 21.
Always on-point.
Forever 21 Reverse Lace-trim Slip Dress, $58, available at Forever 21.
8. Under Armour
Athleisure is very much alive and well.
UA ColdGear Graphic Women's Longsleeve Shirt, $54.99, available at Under Armour.
Cute, neon-printed leggings for the gym and yoga (and engineered to keep you warm in winter, too).
UA HeatGear Armour-engineered Women's Leggings, $69.99, available at Under Armour.
If loud sneakers aren't your thing, this minimalist version is a dream.
UA Precision Low Women's Studio Shoes, $99.99, available at Under Armour.
7. Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren, or more specifically, Polo Ralph Lauren, is a legacy brand. It's no surprise the house is still popular nearly 50 years later.
Ralph Lauren Toggle-closure Wool Coat, $798, available at Ralph Lauren.
When it feels like pajamas, but looks like a black-tie outfit.
Ralph Lauren Silk Satin Jumpsuit, $498, available at Ralph Lauren.
Tiny, mighty, and studded.
Ralph Lauren Small Sullivan Studded Bag, $498, available at Ralph Lauren.
6. H&M
There's no denying H&M is our ultimate destination for affordable workwear.
H&M Wide-leg Pants, $39.99, available at H&M.
Grandma heels are back, this time in shiny, disco form.
H&M Block-heeled Pump, $24.99, available at H&M.
Wear this over all your sweaters this winter.
H&M Silk-blend Slip Dress, $69.99, available at H&M.
5. Coach
The bag company of your high school days is back and cooler than ever.
Coach Saddle Blag 17 with Tea Rose Applique, $550, available at Coach
For archaeology enthusiasts.
Coach Large Metal Rexy Bag Charm, $295, available at Coach.
A knit sweater that says, "shoot for the stars."
Coach Rocketship Intarsia Crewneck Sweater, $695, available at Coach.
4. Victoria's Secret
The giant lingerie brand is now known for way more than its padded bras. Today, it's a favorite for pajamas, sweatpants, and even workout clothing.
Victoria's Secret Afterhours Satin Pajama, $72, available at Victoria's Secret.
But really, who could say no to this pretty lacey bra?
Victoria's Secret The Cropped Bustier Uplift, $56.50, available at Victoria's Secret.
A modern sports bra set, because why not?
Victoria's Secret Bralette & Shortie Box Set, $29.50, available at Victoria's Secret.
3. Topshop
The U.K. transplant has made a permanent home in New York City, allowing Americans to get a hand on its must-haves before they sell out (which they often do).
Topshop Boutique Velvet Drape Slip Dress, $180, available at Topshop.
Too much? We think not.
KIWI Flower Boot, $70, available at Topshop.
Just think how good this would look with a furry sweater.
Topshop Tinsel Patch Midi Skirt, $130, available at Topshop.
2. Adidas
Of course Adidas would be close to the top — it's the second most popular brand in the world, after all.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Seamless Tights, $100, available at Adidas.
Into these contrasting colors.
Adidas Women Running Ultraboost St Shoes, $180, available at Adidas.
Mod and minimalist, but still completely practical.
Adidas Women's Originals Hy Mock Neck SW, $160, available at Adidas.
1. Nike
No surprise here. Nike's global ranking is just as stellar as its local one, and with fitness wear currently dominating the market, it's not hard to believe this sports conglomerate would take the No. 1 spot.
Nike Air Huarache Ultra Women's Shoe, $115, available at Nike.
These textured tights are slightly reflective, making them a great option for your evening run.
Nike Power Speed Women's Running Tights, $150, available at Nike.
Wrap it all up in a cozy hoodie.
Nike Sportswear Rally Women's Hoodie, $60, available at Nike.
