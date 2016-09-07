Sometimes, it feels like everyone in New York City is wearing the same off-the-shoulder top from Zara (you know the one), or all our friends are lusting after the same Mansur Graviel bag. These fandoms, obviously, aren't the same around the world — but while some labels are only big in their own hoods, others have become international status symbols (or at least, brands so familiar even your dad's second-cousin who hasn't bought a new pair of jeans in 20 years knows them).
To figure out exactly which brands are universally loved, we tapped Social Context Labs for a study, calculating the most popular brands in the most active fashion centers, all around the world. The researchers scraped Twitter, Facebook, blogs, and forums, to pull together 10 of the most talked-about brands according to 30 of the most digitally active fashion nations. Those included the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, China, Japan, Spain, Italy, Australia, Brazil, India, Canada, South Korea, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Taiwan, Sweden, Nigeria, Poland, Belgium, Thailand, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.
Not surprisingly, the brands that popped up are totally recognizable. Ahead, 10 of the most popular brands, and our fave picks from them — from the fast fashion newbies to the high end staples. Surprise: The No. 1 brand is king of athleisure.
