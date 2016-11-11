Sometimes, it seems like life in New York City is centred around finding the next big thing — shopping at a boutique before it blows up, listening to a band before it gets cool, eating at a restaurant before glowing reviews make it impossible to get a table. But, as much as we love flea markets and those indie shops that pop up around our neighbourhood, it's hard not to fall back on the big-name brands that saturate our market.



After reaching out to Social Context Labs to see what are the most popular brands on Twitter, Facebook, and fashion blogs in New York City, we got an inside look at what girls here are actually talking about. And to our surprise, it's not all Alexander Wang or 3.1 Phillip Lim (although you know we love them). Instead, we found R29 staples like Topshop and Levi's.



The most popular brand in New York probably won't surprise you at all (It's pretty big around the world, after all). Click ahead for the 10 most talked about stores — and what to buy at each.