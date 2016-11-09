If you've ever spent good money on a coat, only to find it's itchy, irritating, not breathable, or doesn't hold up through a couple of wears, you know this is an item that can easily disappoint. This winter, however, J.Crew is working to prevent that shopping snafu. Because if you don't know about the retailer's new stadium cloth (a signature fabric developed exclusively for the brand), it's about time you did — and introduced it to your outerwear arsenal while you're at it.



"Once upon a time, on a football field not so far away, our head of outerwear was sitting with her family, watching a football game, bundled in the warmest of warm blankets, when it dawned on her: Wow, this would make a great coat," J.Crew's head of women’s design, Somsack Sikhounmuong, tells Refinery29 of the coat's conception. The logic behind it makes total sense, after all: Why not take the comfort and warmth of your favorite blanket and translate it into a coat?



The proof is, of course, in the numbers: Not only has J.Crew been utilizing this fabric for 10 years now, but it's been a serious crowd-pleaser thanks to its semi-lightweight feel (don't be fooled, though: It still shields you from the cold) and wide range of styles and colors. "Living in New York, the number of black coats you see on the streets is kind of shocking," Sikhounmuong adds. "The great thing about the stadium cloth, on top of being warm and not too heavy, is how well the cloth takes color. The stadium-cloth folder, with the 10 years of color history, is the craziest, most beautiful buffet of color you will ever see." Basically, there's no reason to look anywhere else for a winter coat.



Click on for a closer look at this special material, and to shop the available pieces now. Or, if you're a tactile person, we recommend taking a trip to your local J.Crew and giving these jackets a pet for yourself.