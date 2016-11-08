Rihanna Has A Message For All You Non-Voters

Oh, Rihanna... Is there anything you can't do? With your latest musical coup, you made us "Work," "Pose," and took us "Higher" (pun maybe intended). But your fashion taste is unremitting, and your latest Hillary Clinton T-shirt stunt has us wanting to "Pour It Up" and say "Cheers" to the freakin' weekend (or, well, to this election finally being done). Because we, too, are ready to usher in our nation's first female president.
Recently, Rihanna stepped out in a Hillary tee (featuring a vintage shot of HRC wearing a Yankees hat) that was just too good. And today, in what looks like the best I'm-just-running-to-the-store outfit we've ever seen, she got even more meta — clad in a white sweatshirt with a gigantic print of herself in the aforementioned outfit. It's Rihanna wearing Rihanna wearing Hillary — all in the pursuit of style and political harmony. She's like a millennial matryoshka doll who made a pit stop at Opening Ceremony before hitting up a Tidal-streamed concert, exiting Barclays Center even more woke than when she entered, heading to the polls singing "Bitch Better Have My Money" as she casts her vote for whom? Madam President, of course.
But for real: Rihanna technically can't vote, since she's not a U.S. Citizen. But that aside, the star's support of Hillary seems very real. There have been a ton of celebrities hitting the streets today to showcase their Clinton-Kaine swag, but nobody — as this look confirms — does street style peacocking like the queen of dancehall herself. You did it again, Ri.
