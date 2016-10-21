We have a new addition to the list of celebrities supporting Hillary Clinton. If the shirt she wore before Wednesday's debate is any indication, Rihanna is #WithHer.
The grey shirt has an old photo of Hillary in a Yankees hat on it, WWD reports. It's made by TRAPVILLA and sells for $35, according to People. She was wearing it to a recording studio in New York.
The grey shirt has an old photo of Hillary in a Yankees hat on it, WWD reports. It's made by TRAPVILLA and sells for $35, according to People. She was wearing it to a recording studio in New York.
As Seen On @rihanna, Dropping Tonight during the Debate. https://t.co/YM8IfuUb7J pic.twitter.com/2ZB3FNDtGl— TRAPVILLA (@TRAPVILLA) October 19, 2016
Rihanna can't vote because she's not a U.S. citizen. But she's encouraged her fans to make it to the polls. “I can’t vote, so ya’ll gotta do that for me," she said at a concert last month, according to Hollywood Life. Now, we know who she's hoping they'll vote for.
Advertisement