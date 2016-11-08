There's Something Especially Disturbing About Dr. Pimple Popper's Latest Video

“I’m probably going to use my fingers to squeeze this. Because it’s such a sensitive area, I can’t really grab any instrument,” she says, after lancing the area with a pin-tipped instrument. Even though he’s numbed, the patient has a tough time not tensing up — and so do we.But after trying to grab the area with her fingers, Lee discovers that the patient’s eyes are too deep-set to get a good grip, so with tweezers in hand, she tugs at the three-year-old blackhead to pull out the gunk, then takes scissors to the growth, snipping the exterior. When all is said and done and the pore’s contents are fully removed, the client’s eyelid is freed from oil and silk protein the size of a Skittle. See every stomach-churning development in the video above, and make a few extra minutes to deep-clean and exfoliate tonight.