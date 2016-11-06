There May Be Multiple Starbucks Red Holiday Cup Designs

First, we caught a peek of what was presumed to be the coffee giant's new red holiday cup design, which, thankfully for traditionalists everywhere, appeared to have abandoned last year's controversial plain-red ombré design in favor or a more festive assemblage of holly leaves, berries, and birds. Then, the chain debuted limited-edition green cups meant to celebrate unity, and, oh, some people just did not like that at all. Stephen Colbert even weighed in on the absurdity, pretending to get God on the line — only to be told by the faux higher power that "people need to lighten up."
But now, it seems all of this fretting over Starbucks new holiday cup design may have been a bit
In addition to the holly leaves, berries, and birds we've already seen, there appear to be Christmas lights and reindeer.
There are ornaments.
There are multiple varieties of snow-covered trees (and birds).
Christmas is around the corner now! Feeling happy seeing these cups!
There's a candy-cane wreath.
There's even a little love, joy, and Santa Claus.
Behold them here, lined up in all their Christmas glory.
#2016 #Starbucks #RedCups are here with new #designs! However, two (perhaps three) of them are missing from the collection. Can you spot which? Do you have a favorite one? :)
Now, Starbucks is surely hoping the biggest issue anyone will have with these options is simply picking a favorite.