1. Simplyof how you're feeling. Whether you're so angry you could scream or so happy you're ready to throw it in every Facebook friend's face, take a moment to pause and check in with your emotions. In political arguments, especially, you may not realize just how emotional you're getting in the moment.2. Next,. "Excuse yourself to the restroom or get off the phone if you have to," says de la Rosa. "The logic here is that if you’re really in an emotion, nothing you’re going to do is going to be productive."3. Now that you know what you're feeling and you've got some space, direct your attention to. Start taking deep inhales and exhales (about six seconds each). Repeat this pattern for about two minutes. You can also use a mantra here if you'd like. We're big fans of the metta meditation , which means repeating the phrase, "May I be happy, may I be healthy, may I be peaceful" a few times before moving on to repeating, "May you be happy, may you be healthy, may you be peaceful." Then, as a final step, when you're ready, you end on, "May all beings be happy, may all beings be healthy, may all beings be peaceful" repeated a few times. If that doesn't feel right, de la Rosa says deep breathing alone works great, too.4. Finally,and remember the big picture, meaning who you are, what your values are, and what kind of person you want to be. Chances are, your ideal self isn't someone who yells at her friends. And, although this election feels like it could be apocalyptic, it's good to remind yourself that's not actually true: "Your candidate isn’t going to necessarily accomplish everything they say they will, and neither will the other candidate," says de la Rosa.