The Latest Starbucks Controversy Proves That People Will Get Mad About ANYTHING

There are plenty of things to be angry about in this world, from the very real, serious stuff going on in the news, all the way down to the fact that you can’t get Dunkaroos in the United States. Then, like a beacon of light, Starbucks holiday cups appear to heal a broken world.
This year, it seems the Seattle-based chain is releasing not one, but two limited-edition cups. To kick things off, it's starting with green cups meant to celebrate unity. Not surprisingly, the internet has found a way to get upset about such a nice sentiment.
@Starbucks Fuck these green cups! Bring on the red HOLIDAY cups!— nicholaS (@DavidNicholas99) November 1, 2016
Why, you ask, are these unity-themed cups so objectionable? For every possible offense — like not being red, and of course, the fact that Starbucks is engaging in "political brainwashing."
@Starbucks Screw you. My coffee should NOT (and does NOT) come with political brainwashing. I dropped @Starbucks like a hot rock.— #ScrewStarbucks (@RadioAnna) November 1, 2016
Now that beloved diversity has blown up in our faces, the libs @Starbucks have begun shilling for unity. lol,,, how typical— Philip Bordogna (@BordognaPhilip) November 1, 2016
For anyone waking up from a 2,000-year coma, green, like red, is a Christmas color. Honestly, we're happy to drink peppermint mochas out of just about anything. But for those who might be worried by this new development, never fear — it looks like the red cups are still coming.
While we're already girding ourselves to see how people will find ways to be outraged about those cups, too, our cold hearts were warmed to see that the unity cups are already achieving their goal. A Twitter user identifying herself as a Republican evangelical had this following exchange with Twitter user @EvilLiberalPig, and it was downright civil.
@Starbucks Your mocha frappes are a bit too sweet, but nothing wrong with the cup. This coming from a Republican Evangelical.— Casey Bramble (@BrambleCasey) November 2, 2016
@EvilLiberalPig @Starbucks I'll try that this afternoon. Thanks.— Casey Bramble (@BrambleCasey) November 2, 2016
In these divisive times, it's good to know we can all come together over one thing: caffeine.
