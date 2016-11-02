Diehard Olive Garden fans, put down your breadsticks and listen up. The restaurant chain just released one of its coveted recipes. The world will now know the secret to its cult-fave spinach and artichoke dip. (This definitely rivals the time Chipotle gave up the goods on its guac.) If you carry a NEPP (i.e. Never Ending Pasta Pass), then you're also probably still shedding tears over this long-retired appetizer. And you're not the only one.
OG's classic dip has amassed quite the cult following, with Twitter fans straight up begging the chain to return the creamy dish to its former glory.
Although the masterminds at Olive Garden won't be bringing back this beloved menu option, they've thrown spinach-artichoke loving home cooks a bone. And so without further ado, the recipe the internet has been waiting for — we may just munch on this at home and then go eat unlimited breadsticks (for the full throwback experience).
Olive Garden's Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Ingredients
2 fresh artichokes OR 1 14-oz can artichoke hearts, drained and sliced
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp salt
1 lb cream cheese, room temperature
8 oz mascarpone cheese, room temperature
2 tbsp all-purpose flour, sifted
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1/4 tsp fresh thyme leaves
1/4 tsp crushed red pepper
1 tbsp fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
5 green onions, chopped
Salt to taste
Ground black pepper to taste
1 6 oz pack fresh spinach, chopped
8 slices crusty Italian bread
Extra virgin olive oil (to drizzle)
Recipe Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 325ºF.
2. If using fresh artichokes, boil them in 3 quarts water with 1 tsp salt and lemon juice.
3. Cool artichokes. Clean, peel, remove center “choke” and slice artichoke.
4. Follow dip preparation steps below using fresh OR canned artichokes.
5. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, except bread and extra virgin olive oil.
6. Coat a large non-stick baking pan with pan spray; fill pan with mixture. Bake at 325ºF for about 25 minutes or until bubbling and center is hot.
7. Drizzle both sides of bread with extra virgin olive oil. Grill bread on both sides.
8. Sprinkle top of heated dip with Parmesan cheese. Serve hot with grilled bread.
