It's hard to deny that the 1990s had the best junk food. Sadly, gone are the days of Doritos 3D, Squeezits, and French Toast Crunch. Every time we venture down the snack aisle at the grocery store and see the glaring lack of fun foods in all sorts of unnatural colors, those of us who were alive during this peek treats period are left heartbroken and a bit lost. Luckily, there's something brewing that could fill that junk food shaped hole in your heart and stomach.
Surely you remember Dunkaroos, and you've probably been mourning its disappearance since 2012 when the brand was officially discontinued in the U.S. According to The Globe and Mail, General Mills is attempting to bring the iconic snack back to life in America with a somewhat unconventional campaign. The company can no longer advertise to children if its product doesn't meet certain nutrition guidelines, but let's be honest, kids these days, with their kale smoothies and iPads, wouldn't know how to appreciate these treats anyway. So instead, General Mills is targeting adults with the new "Smugglaroos" campaign.
Since the product is no longer available in the United States, the company has launched a website called Smugglaroos, which will allow Canadians traveling across the border to the U.S. to sign up to "smuggle" the discontinued Dunkaroos to needy Americans. As nostalgia is a strong influence among millennial consumers, it makes sense for General Mills to target adults with this product. The company's marketing director Jason Doolan told The Globe and Mail, “Online, we started to see that there was cross-border shopping: people were posting that Americans could purchase Dunkaroos online for grossly inflated prices. It was a wake-up call…There is still an affinity for this product.” Any '90s kid could have told General Mills that.
You can sign up now to meet up with a smuggler on the Smugglaroos website, but be sure to take the site's safety tips into consideration when planning your Dunkaroo rendezvous.
Surely you remember Dunkaroos, and you've probably been mourning its disappearance since 2012 when the brand was officially discontinued in the U.S. According to The Globe and Mail, General Mills is attempting to bring the iconic snack back to life in America with a somewhat unconventional campaign. The company can no longer advertise to children if its product doesn't meet certain nutrition guidelines, but let's be honest, kids these days, with their kale smoothies and iPads, wouldn't know how to appreciate these treats anyway. So instead, General Mills is targeting adults with the new "Smugglaroos" campaign.
Since the product is no longer available in the United States, the company has launched a website called Smugglaroos, which will allow Canadians traveling across the border to the U.S. to sign up to "smuggle" the discontinued Dunkaroos to needy Americans. As nostalgia is a strong influence among millennial consumers, it makes sense for General Mills to target adults with this product. The company's marketing director Jason Doolan told The Globe and Mail, “Online, we started to see that there was cross-border shopping: people were posting that Americans could purchase Dunkaroos online for grossly inflated prices. It was a wake-up call…There is still an affinity for this product.” Any '90s kid could have told General Mills that.
You can sign up now to meet up with a smuggler on the Smugglaroos website, but be sure to take the site's safety tips into consideration when planning your Dunkaroo rendezvous.
Advertisement