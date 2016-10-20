Story from US News

Twitter Was Over The Debate Before It Even Started

Andrea González-Ramírez
It's the final showdown. Tonight, presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are facing-off in the last debate before Election Day. And people on Twitter — well, they were pretty much done before the debate even began.

A couple of people shared their debate-watching tricks.

Others brought up very important points.
The debate kicked off with a discussion of how each candidate would fill the Supreme Court vacancy—and quickly moved on to the subject of abortion. Clinton defended reproductive rights and Trump doubled down on his desire to overturn Roe v. Wade. He also described late-term abortions in grotesque terms.
And then came immigration—unfortunately, Trump took the opportunity to try out some Spanish for the first time, denouncing "bad hombres."
Luckily for us, this is the last presidential debate — at least until 2020. Happy viewing!
