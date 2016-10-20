Twitter Was Over The Debate Before It Even Started

Instead of a drinking game during #debatenight, just weep tears of joy every time you realize this is the last one— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) October 20, 2016
Remember everyone, the 3 minutes of blessed silence before the debate starts is to mourn the loss of our sanity.— Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) October 20, 2016
Final debate tonight. 🙌🏾 Hang in there. This sh**show is almost over.— Kelly McCreary (@KellyMcCreary) October 19, 2016
I think I'm gonna skip the debate. And drink instead. I'll feel better.— 🌾unbothered🌾 (@mystical_auras) October 20, 2016
A couple of people shared their debate-watching tricks.
Others brought up very important points.
A presidential debate, but moderated by bloggers' extremely woke toddlers.— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 20, 2016
To unnerve and shame Trump, Hil should bring gentle, empathetic public figures to the debate, like Jewel or Keanu Reeves.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) October 20, 2016
AHS is on tonight and so is the presidential debate. So basically there is two different American Horror Stories on tonight.— Dory (@Dory) October 20, 2016
For everyone who had an abortion and had to listen to Trump’s horrible comments, never forget:#AskAboutAbortion #Debates https://t.co/1lO46TA6aW— Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) October 20, 2016
REMINDER: removing a fetus from the womb "two or three or four days before birth" is A C SECTION NOT AN #ABORTION. #debate— Katie Klabusich (@Katie_Speak) October 20, 2016
Also PSA: Abortion is not always the "most difficult decision" a person can make. Many make it w/ease & that's totally fine. #debate— Steph Herold (@StephHerold) October 20, 2016
I wonder if I will live to a time when we are not endlessly debating Roe V. Wade and basic abortion rights.— Alanna Boo-nett (@AlannaBennett) October 20, 2016
Donald Trump actually said 'bad hombres' when talking about immigration pic.twitter.com/p2I3mK4950— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 20, 2016
[IMMIGRATION]— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) October 20, 2016
HILLARY: I believe in sensible and realistic solutions based on empathy
DONALD: The salsa should never touch the guacamole
FACT CHECK: We also have a lot of good hombres. Undocumented immigrants commit crimes at a lower rate than citizens.— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 20, 2016
I have eaten an entire pint of ice cream and it's not even 10 pm also this is an accurate metaphor for my entire Election Experience #debate— Julie Zeilinger (@juliezeilinger) October 20, 2016