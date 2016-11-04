Drake posted a photo of himself and Taylor Swift together, confirming, well, something. It's not clear what is going on between the two — they could be falling in love, recording an album together, or trolling us all. Are they dating? Collaborating?
Presently, the internet is going bonkers at the thought of either a collaboration or a relationship. There are a lot of funny GIFs and negative reactions. Many are befuddled by the idea of someone dating Taylor after Rihanna. And while people take to Twitter to sound off on the rumors, we'd like to present you with the evidence as to WTF is going on here. We invite you to come to your own conclusion based on exhibits A through F. And when find out for sure, we'll let you know.
Presently, the internet is going bonkers at the thought of either a collaboration or a relationship. There are a lot of funny GIFs and negative reactions. Many are befuddled by the idea of someone dating Taylor after Rihanna. And while people take to Twitter to sound off on the rumors, we'd like to present you with the evidence as to WTF is going on here. We invite you to come to your own conclusion based on exhibits A through F. And when find out for sure, we'll let you know.