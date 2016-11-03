You know how Black Friday starts earlier every year? The same thing seems to be happening for Kendall Jenner's birthday. That, or her friends have a lot of explaining to do. While the soon-to-be 21-year-old has a few more hours until her birthday, People points out that many of her famous model friends spent their Wednesdays celebrating it on Instagram a day early. What gives?
"Happiest Birthday weekend my Ken," Gigi Hadid writes (incorrectly) on Instagram, since it's neither Kendall's birthday nor the weekend.
"Happiest of days to this bday queen @kendalljenner 🎉 love ya lady!" writes Karlie Kloss a few hours later.
"Happy Birthday to this special one that's always down to smile and have fun," adds Joan Smalls.
Who started this? This sounds like a classic case of one person wishing a happy birthday causing everyone else to freak out that they missed the birthday and start sending well wishes of their own. Or, it's more likely the model just has really supportive friends, and thanks to them we can officially declare the weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving "Kendall Jenner season."
