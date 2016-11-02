World's Best Dad Organizes Mid-Flight Halloween Surprise For Daughter

Trick-or-treating is a Very Big Deal for most kids. (Jimmy Kimmel's annual ate-your-candy stunt is proof that in kid land, Halloween is of the utmost importance.) So when a little girl happened to be on a late-night flight on October 31, her father went to great measures to ensure she wouldn't miss out. He dispensed candy to the rest of the passengers along with simple instructions. According to FoodBeast, passenger Stephanie Kahan tweeted a picture of the instructions. The note reads:
"My 3-year-old daughter, Molly, was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year due to this flight…so I decided to bring trick-or-treating to her. If you are willing, when my little donut comes down the aisle, please drop this in her basket. You’ll be making her Halloween! If you’re unwilling, no worries, just pass the treat back to me. Thanks so much!"
OMG, my heart is exploding right now. Dad of the year just passed out candy to everyone on the flight so his 3 year old could trick or treat pic.twitter.com/vfsAcYNrhr— Stephanie Kahan (@stephaniekahan) November 1, 2016
Kahan included a picture of the "little donut" in question, who also happens to be one lucky kid. According to a more recent tweet from Kahan, the father wishes to remain anonymous, and she has no additional photos.
Here's to you, anonymous father. This is parenting at its best.
One side note, though: Who would pass the treats back? What passenger would deign to refuse to give candy they didn't even have to pay for to an adorable 3-year-old?? No one, we hope.
