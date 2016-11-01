Have We Reached Peak Customization?

It's hard to ignore the customization trend that's taking over fashion — and not just because it has your name written all over it. We've seen everyday shoppers and celebrities alike take advantage of personalization, to prevent those near and dear to you from "borrowing" your clothes. Simultaneously, we've seen a resurgence of denim at every designer tier, from buzzy Vetements to indie darling Aries — especially of the frayed, embroidered, or patchwork persuasion. Now, while this intersection of trends lends itself to test-driving, some of us can't fathom ruining our dearly beloved jeans in a DIY disaster. Luckily, M.i.h Jeans just announced a custom denim service that allows you to express your idiosyncratic style without that margin of creative error.
Advertisement
This shiny new feature, which launched today on the brand's website, allows customers to re-tailor denim, select from hand-stitched embroidery and '70s style appliqués, apply colored tassels, or even opt for upcycling or personalizing M.i.h. or vintage jeans they already own. Chloe Lonsdale, the label's founder and chief creative officer, was inspired by a network of kickass women, lending a sensibility unique to London (where M.i.h. is based). "I love the fact our customers can ultimately co-create their own product with us for a totally unique result," she said in a statement. "It feels playful, modern, collaborative."
The service is available for seven different M.i.h. styles. Given the sheer range of personalization options and combinations, denim enthusiasts will have plenty of options to create something totally their own.
Now, this freedom can be pretty overwhelming at first — so, if you're still in need of inspiration (or maybe don't know where to even begin), the brand tapped a global gang of denim lovers to bring the service to life in an editorial to accompany the launch. Dubbed the Denim Girls Project, a motley crew of London-based creatives, such as stylist Alex Carl, musician Flo Morrissey, and poet and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina, join New Yorkers Laurel Pantin of The Coveteur and Refinery29's own Emily Holland. Also in the mix: artist Ella Jazz, Djuna Bel, Nike Felldin, and Tilde Rasmussen.
If the custom hems, cuffs, and collars still don't fulfill the need for utter, one-of-a-kind personalization, fear not: M.i.h. will also be taking bespoke requests through a submissions box, which will go straight to the design team to fulfill your wildest denim dreams. Patches start at $45 — now, go forth and customize!
Advertisement