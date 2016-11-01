Whichever designer or brand you trace it back to – Marques' Almeida, Vetements, Faustine Steinmetz, Aries (we could go on) – it's impossible to ignore the fact that denim is still having a major fashion moment. We're not just talking about the ubiquitous skinny jean either; we're talking about the frayed, embroidered or patchwork denim and iron patch jeans or painted patterns worn by all our favourite street style stars and the coolest Insta girls.
Having seen custom denim all over social media, how do you then create your own personalised pair that reflects your idiosyncratic style without ruining your dearly beloved jeans in a disaster resembling an Art Attack outtake? Well, thanks to M.i.h Jeans you can now do exactly that, minus the trauma, as the cult brand has just launched an innovative custom denim service, available exclusively online from today.
The shiny, new service allows you to re-tailor denim, select from hand-stitched embroidery options and '70s style appliqué patches, apply coloured tassels or use the bespoke service for special requests such as up-cycling and personalising existing M.i.h denim or vintage jeans.
Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Chloe Lonsdale, explains, “I was inspired to bring together our network of denim girls to collaborate on this exciting project where they can make their denim their own in a way that hasn’t been done before. Our denim girls all bring a London sense of style and a love of vintage denim to their creations. I love the fact our customers can ultimately co-create their own product with us for a totally unique result. It feels playful, modern collaborative.”
A selection of seven different denim styles from M.i.h Jeans can be personalised using the service and almost unlimited personalisation combinations mean that denim enthusiasts, like ourselves, can create something completely unique. But if you're still in need of inspiration, a global gang of denim girls have brought to life the service in a series of campaign images that will help you reimagine your knackered trews. London-based stylist Alex Carl, musician Flo Morrissey, poet and film maker Greta Bellamacina and photographer Amanda Charchian are joined by New Yorkers Laurel Pantin, Editorial Director at The Coveteur and our very own US Styling Director Emily Holland, plus LA girls artist Ella Jazz and stylist Djuna Bel and Swedish girls stylist Nike Felldin and model Tilde Rasmussen.
If custom hems, cuffs, collars, embroidery, patches and tassels aren't enough, with the new tool you can make totally bespoke requests via the submissions box which goes straight to the M.i.h Jeans design team who will work with you on your wildest suggestions. Happy crafting your very own custom denim!
The service starts at £15 at mih-jeans.com
