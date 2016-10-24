Famous Peoples Fashion Closets - The Coveteur

Ever wanted to take a look inside the wardrobes of some of the best-dressed people in the world? Since 2011, The Coveteur has been around for all your voyeuristic needs.
The premise is simple: fashion designers, models and other stylish beings open their front door and let the renowned website take a peek around their wardrobes, closets and dressing tables; it's fashion told from a completely unique perspective.
Now the website, founded by Erin Kleinberg, Stephanie Mark and Jake Rosenberg, has a new book out, The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style, so you can ogle over people's private spaces even more. But by far the most fascinating insight is the wardrobes of the super-stylish. Click through to take a peek at the various ways that the likes of Jessica Alba and Tommy Hilfiger store their many, many garments.
The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style is out now through Abrams Books; £14.95.
