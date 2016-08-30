Djuna Bel is one of those creatures whose life looks so utterly beautiful it really should be depicted in the pages of a book. Like some Wes Anderson character with Renaissance features and Rapunzel locks, Djuna is an archetypal LA girl dressed in unbelievable vintage finds and occasionally head-to-toe in Gucci clobber.
However, Djuna is more than just beautiful Instagram pictures. Yes, at 17 she was modelling in NYC, but it wasn't long before the part-time stylist had opened her own store in the Lower East Side, namely, Fox & Fawn. Like any rolling stone, Djuna quickly moved onto other things, starting with a new city – Los Angeles, a place she still calls home and holds accountable for her insane stock of fabulous vintage clothing. She even owns one of Jimi Hendrix's leather jackets.
Djuna is now a full-time commercial and editorial stylist, but in her spare time you'll mostly find her lounging around desert island locations with her best pals Camille Rowe and Langley Fox Hemingway, looking like Jerry Hall on vacay in the '70s. Here's a glimpse behind the beaded curtain of our favourite LA girl's bohemian life...
