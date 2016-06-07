Talking Jeans With One Of The World's Biggest Denim Designers

"I think, in terms of how important it is to our wardrobes, you can look back at landmark times, iconic film stars wearing it with that cool, carefree, slightly 'fuck you' attitude that had been associated with denim, whether it's James Dean or Jane Birkin — and when someone gets that less-is-more look right, it's always ultimately super-appealing.



"More recently, you have a slight fusion of denim moving toward the athleisure trend; and then the cyclical element of denim, which we've been pushing for a long time, is authenticity, even non-stretch jeans that have more attitude and spirit, that look like vintage denim, but updated, cool, and relevant for today. That's the other reason denim is permeating every level, because everyone from Gucci to Miu Miu is putting denim on the catwalk in uber-cool cuts and washes. We've got high-fashion brands embracing denim and bringing it into couture, and we've got it pushing into the more sportswear arena as well. For us, it's great because it's all about that vintage denim look, which is something we do and have always done as a brand. And while skinnies still sell really well, we're just selling so many of our authentic vintage high-rise jeans."



What are your thoughts on the controversial skinny jean?

"They're great. With technology now, you kind of wear them like leggings and not like jeans. But for skinny jeans to work well, you need a lot of stretch. And with a lot of stretch, you can't have very authentic washes. Therefore, to me, they were never really jeans. You can't look like Jane Birkin in a pair of skinny jeans. But it's less about the silhouette and more about the fabric and the spirit. I think the distressing trend has done very well because it captures authenticity in a skinny jeans — they just don't last six months because you put your foot through the hole and then they rip and whatever. The trend has moved away from skinny jeans, but that doesn't mean there isn't a business in it. For us, it's a part of our business, but it isn't the mainstay."