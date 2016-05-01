We're really spoilt for choice when it comes to denim. From highstreet to high fashion, brands are reinventing the way we wear jeans, and what was once a casual wardrobe staple has fast become a luxury statement piece. In the past month or so we've already been treated to a denim collaboration between French stylist Camille Seydoux and Roger Vivier and seen Faustine Steinmetz partner with Cheap Monday and now one of our favourite denim brands, M.i.h Jeans, is celebrating its 10th birthday and marking this major milestone with a 10-piece limited-edition capsule collection of the bestselling denim pieces from the archives.
The special edit called Cult Denim Project is available from next week and the stunning accompanying campaign was shot in LA by Colin Dodgson and styled by fashion supremo Fran Burns. Forgoing a hairstylist and makeup artist, the stripped-back campaign, snapped on a Cali roadside, instead focuses solely on the denim. And we're sold.
The collection includes the cult button-up 70s dress, the much-loved Topanga jean, the straight-leg Berlin jean, the Decade skirt, the Painters Parka and a chambray boiler Suit. And to top off the celebrations, yesterday M.i.h opened their first standalone retail space with a pop up shop in the heart of Soho in London that will be open for one month. Adored by fashion editors and often referred to as the industry insider's denim choice, we're pretty sure that won't be the case for long.
The Cult Denim Project will launch on May 4th on M.i.h Jeans, as well as at Net-a-Porter.
Visit the M.i.h Jeans pop up shop at 7 Upper James Street, Soho, London.
