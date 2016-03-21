Denim is really having a moment in fashion. In fact, it's far more than a moment as the material has transcended its casual cool status and moved into the realms of high fashion with everyone from McQueen to Marques' Almeida reinventing denim for SS16, via the way of Faustine Steinmetz and Vetements. This season we've seen a whole host of denim dresses or jeans reimagined with new proportions and silhouettes, and now French celebrity stylist and our latest style crush Camille Seydoux has created a capsule collection for Roger Vivier, entirely in denim.



The six-piece collection consists of platform sandals, ankle boots, trainers, a shoulder bag, a bucket bag and a backpack as Camille updates the Roger Vivier legacy with her modern but quintessentially French nonchalant chic.



During a pit stop in London, between trips to New York and Tokyo, we caught up with the effervescent Camille, at Claridge's over tea and scones, to discuss the covetable collaboration, inspiration and the allure of Parisian girls. NB she's just as sexy, playful and clever as she looks.



What inspired you to do a collection centred on pyramid patchwork denim?

I don’t think it was because it’s trendy or because everyone else is doing it. It came pretty naturally to me. Jeans can be so many different kinds of blue so the principle idea was to play with the different aspects and shades.



From the capsule collection, is there a piece that you enjoy wearing the most or fits in most with your aesthetic?

Honestly, I love them all. They all have a different purpose. The booties are very easy to wear for the day. The shoulder bag is more ladylike while the bucketbag is perfect for a date or the evening because it can hold all your essentials and you can wear it across the body. I love the sandals because I love super high heels and these are really comfortable. Actually, there are two pieces that I don’t have yet – the backpack and the sneakers. I really want the backpack for the summer. I love the idea of having it to take to the beach with your book and sunscreen. Each piece is so different.



So did you create them for slightly different girls or does the collection cover different aspects of your personality and wardrobe?

It’s for every occasion. You can wear the collection from day to night, Monday to Sunday.



How did the collab come about and what was the creative process like?

As a stylist I used Roger Vivier for shoots and events and had pieces in my personal collection. It’s a house I’ve always respected so I was very honoured when they asked me. I met Bruno Frisoni and the team and they were great. I was very free to do what I wanted. The collection was based on the Prismick bag that already exists and when I said denim they said "great". They didn’t say "oh no, it’s not very Roger Vivier." I think they wanted to do something different. It’s the first time that Roger Vivier has collaborated with someone else.