It's no secret denim is currently having a moment in fashion. In fact, it's far more than a moment — the utilitarian material has transcended its casual cool status and moved into the high-fashion realm, with everyone from Alexander McQueen and Faustine Steinmetz, to Marques'Almeida and Vetements giving it a totally unexpected, modern-day makeover. This season, we've seen a whole host of denim dresses and jeans reimagined with new proportions and silhouettes — and now, thanks to French celebrity stylist (and our latest fashion muse) Camille Seydoux (yes, she's related to Bond girl, Léa), our prayers for all-denim shoes have been answered.



Teaming up with accessories label Roger Vivier, Seydoux's six-piece capsule collection consists of platform sandals, ankle boots, trainers, a shoulder bag, a bucket bag, and a backpack, all of which update the brand's legacy with her modern (but quintessentially French) nonchalant aesthetic.



During a pit stop in London, between trips to New York and Tokyo, we caught up with Seydoux to discuss the covetable collaboration, its inspiration, and the allure of Parisian girl style. (And to answer your query: Yes, she's just as sexy, playful, and clever as she looks).



What inspired you to do a collection centered around patchwork denim?

"I don’t think it was because it’s trendy or because everyone else is doing it. It came pretty naturally to me. Jeans can be so many different kinds of blue, so the principle idea was to play with the different aspects and shades."



Is there a piece from the collaboration that you enjoy wearing the most, or that fits most with your aesthetic?

"Honestly, I love them all. They all serve a different purpose: The booties are very easy to wear for the day, the shoulder bag is more 'ladylike,' while the bucket bag is perfect for a date or the evening because it can hold all your essentials and you can wear it across the body. I love the sandals because I love super-high heels, and these are really comfortable. Actually, there are two pieces that I don’t have yet: the backpack and the sneakers. I really want the backpack for the summer — I love the idea of having it to take to the beach with your book and sunscreen."



So, did you create them for slightly different girls, or does the collection cover different aspects of your personality and wardrobe?

"It’s for every occasion. You can wear the collection from day to night, Monday to Sunday."



How did the collab come about, and what was the creative process like?

"As a stylist, I used Roger Vivier for shoots and events and had pieces in my personal collection. It’s a house I’ve always respected, so I was very honored when they asked me. I was very free to do what I wanted. The collection was based on the Prismick bag that already exists, and when I said denim, they said 'great.' They didn’t say, 'Oh no, it’s not very Roger Vivier.' I think they wanted to do something different."