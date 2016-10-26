History shows that H&M's annual designer collaborations inspire an immediate, enthusiastic response. Some might describe it as straight-up pandemonium. As soon as one of these collections drops in stores (and almost immediately sells out), tons of outfit inspiration floods our feeds, as eager shoppers break out their prized, limited-edition scores and wear them in real life. We expect that the upcoming pair-up with Kenzo will be no different. And while we still have to wait a bit longer (Eight days, but who's counting?) before the pieces arrive on shelves, one particularly well-dressed celeb has already been wearing the heck out of this capsule: Jessica Alba.
Long before its joyous party of a debut, the actress has been repping Kenzo x H&M hard — and not even just at events you'd expect her to wear the cool-girl collab. First, she whipped out a print-heavy ensemble during Fashion Week. Another look then appeared at a wedding, followed by a dinner; afterwards, she even wore it at the airport. She may not have been featured in the main campaign, but Alba is a pretty good poster child for the collaboration. In fact, we might just let her guide our shopping.
Before the November 3 drop date arrives, click through for all the Alba-sanctioned pieces you'll probably want to scoop up as soon as Kenzo x H&M finally hits stores.
Long before its joyous party of a debut, the actress has been repping Kenzo x H&M hard — and not even just at events you'd expect her to wear the cool-girl collab. First, she whipped out a print-heavy ensemble during Fashion Week. Another look then appeared at a wedding, followed by a dinner; afterwards, she even wore it at the airport. She may not have been featured in the main campaign, but Alba is a pretty good poster child for the collaboration. In fact, we might just let her guide our shopping.
Before the November 3 drop date arrives, click through for all the Alba-sanctioned pieces you'll probably want to scoop up as soon as Kenzo x H&M finally hits stores.