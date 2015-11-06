Don't get me wrong — I was genuinely excited when the news of Balmain for H&M first broke. But as images of the collection began to make their big debut, I couldn't help but feel like many of the pieces weren't actually wearable. To me, a majority of the collaboration felt like throwback '80s club wear, and it was hard to envision how anyone who isn't Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid could actually pull it off.
Well, leave it to Instagram to prove me wrong. Those who were lucky enough to get their hands on the items (despite the frenzy that ensued) are wearing their scores with pride — and some serious style. Overall, it seems like there are two secrets to making these designs work: Either dive headfirst and wear all your Balmain at once (we're talking earrings, heels, and all), or take a more balanced approach by off-setting the statement pieces with more classic staples, like black skinny jeans or sneakers.
Should you be in the midst of figuring out how to wear yours (or are currently trying to score some on eBay), we've rounded up 25 examples of how Instagrammers are rocking their loot to get your styling wheels turning. This is the real #BalmainArmy.
