You HAVE To See This Absolutely Bonkers Fashion Show

It's not only about making Kenzo more affordable for aspirational shoppers — it's also about telling the story of Takada and the house to a broader audience. "A lot of Kenzo consumers know H&M, but there's a base of a lot of people that shop H&M that don't know what Kenzo is," Lim said. By pairing with a global retailer like H&M, the French brand creates a dialogue with people it wasn't reaching before. Plus, because every item is unique to the collection, it's as appealing to Kenzo die-hards as it is to newbies. "Then, if people are curious about the brand, they go on to discover what we do," she explained.



If you weren't hyped up about a print-heavy fall, the Kenzo x H&M show might just make you a believer. The collection drops on November 3.