You HAVE To See This Absolutely Bonkers Fashion Show

"We wanted to treat this as if it were a true conversation between Carol and I, and Takada," Leon explained. That involved very faithfully "resurrecting pieces in their actual form," as he said, and creating mash-ups of Takada's original animal prints, and Lim and Leon's take on them. The most noteworthy of these reissued garments is the ribbon dress, first introduced in 1978 and of which only two are remaining in existence. (Given the reach of H&M, the fast-fashion interpretation of this number is about to multiply.)There's also the fuzzy, colorblocked coat : "It's one of the first things Kenzo Takada made: hoodies and jackets in faux fur," he noted. The off-the-shoulder tops? A longtime Kenzo signature. The running-tiger motif in Kenzo x H&M's custom logo? Pulled from an '80s graphic — and the list goes on. Takada was known to frequent the '70s and '80s Parisian party scene so you could see last night's festive approach to the typical catwalk as a more subtle homage to him, too.Of course, the head-to-toe Kenzo x H&M looks certainly make a statement — but there's a reason why every single piece, down to the socks, is so bold. "As consumers, you know you only have the chance the grab as much as you can grab," Leon reasoned about these collaborations with the Swedish fast-fashion retailer, which he himself has shopped in the past. Here, though, "each piece can stand on its own," said Lim. You only really need one to understand the story of the collection. "A lot of times when you design fashion, when you give a really strong proposal on the runway, it ends up being very expensive — it's the 3,000 euro piece. We said this would be such a great opportunity, to be able to buy a piece of fashion at a really incredible price." So, if you're only able to grab a single garment, you'll be sufficiently Kenzo-ed out.