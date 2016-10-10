Check Out EVERY Single Look In This Ultra-Buzzy H&M Collab

We've had a few months to eagerly (read: impatiently) await H&M's latest annual designer collaboration. In May, the Swedish retailer announced that this year's high-profile pair-up would be with Kenzo, the French fashion house currently helmed by creative directors (and Opening Ceremony cofounders) Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. We already knew that copious prints would be on the menu. Over the summer, H&M released a few images of the collection, revealing the lookbook's eclectic casting, and that, yes, an abundance of tiger print was in store for our closets come fall. Then, last month, we got an exclusive first peek at the forthcoming collage-effect ad campaign, shot by Jean-Paul Goude and starring the likes of Chance The Rapper, Iman, and Vietnamese rapper Suboi.
Now, finally, you can peruse the collection in full, since the entire H&M-ified Kenzo lookbook just dropped. What to expect? Some strong outerwear options, a few graphic tees, fun plays with volume and proportion in a couple of dresses, and, pattern-wise, a few florals and stripes mingling with all of that animal-print action.
It's all modeled by a mix of non-models, like makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench; photographer Youngjun Koo; artist and DJ Juliana Huxtable; musician and performance artist Oko Ebombo; Harriet Verney, an editor at Love; and musician Anna of the North, among others, plus a handful of models.
Alas, you'll have to wait a few weeks to actually get your hands on the collection when it hits stores. Wallet-friendly Kenzo will arrive on November 3 in over 250 H&M locations globally, as well as online. If you haven't already, mark that date down if you're gunning for a piece (or, let's be real, an armful of pieces) of the brightly hued collection. Remember the shopping frenzy that Balmainia and the retailer's array of blockbuster collabs that preceded it? This one is poised to move off shelves just as quickly. Ahead, check out the complete lookbook and start strategizing your wish list, now.
