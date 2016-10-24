Hilarious Tweet Asks Where The Heck Gigi Hadid Came From

Too often nowadays the Internet seems more like a K-hole than a place where you can just get what you need and leave. One article leads to the next, and before you know it, you're a shopping cart deep on some sketchy Asian shopping website, when all you wanted to know was how many ounces are in a cup (it's eight, by the way). But thankfully, North Stars like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid act as guiding lights of sorts, leading us to things we actually care about. Like, you know, what they're wearing and stuff.
But today, we bring you a tweet that perfectly exemplifies one of the dark corners of the web, where outliers and their random spurts of curiosity come to light. Here, we have a Hadid-stricken man who's so dumbfounded by the appearance of this blonde Amazonian across all of his timelines that he's taken to Twitter to figure out just where in the dang heck "this Hadid chick" came from.
But today, we bring you a tweet that perfectly exemplifies one of the dark corners of the web, where outliers and their random spurts of curiosity come to light. Here, we have a Hadid-stricken man who's so dumbfounded by the appearance of this blonde Amazonian across all of his timelines that he's taken to Twitter to figure out just where in the dang heck "this Hadid chick" came from.
That Gigi Hadid chick is everywhere. I didn't see the show but I'm assuming she won America's Next Top Model?— Gavin McInnes (@Gavin_McInnes) October 22, 2016
We hope he's kidding, of course, but in the off chance this blessed, baffled soul is for reals, well, God help us all. After questioning whether Hadid was an ANTM alumni, online talk show host Gavin McInnes' tweet ignited a pretty foul stream of your standard Twitter-style hate-replies, where some insult Hadid's physical appearance and pedigree. But what's wrong with being a descendant of the one and only Real Housewife Yolanda Hadid?
Anyway. Newsflash, Mr. McInnes and Twitter bullies: Gigi's more than just a celebrity offspring. For one, she's a supermodel — she kicks ass, ferociously upholds her role as the reigning queen of athleisure, and, lest we forget, eats out of Yolanda's Fridge, for Pete's sake. #BowDown.
Anyway. Newsflash, Mr. McInnes and Twitter bullies: Gigi's more than just a celebrity offspring. For one, she's a supermodel — she kicks ass, ferociously upholds her role as the reigning queen of athleisure, and, lest we forget, eats out of Yolanda's Fridge, for Pete's sake. #BowDown.
Advertisement