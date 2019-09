Scott is still struggling, like in last week’s episode, with Kourtney and the kids’ absence. “I’m just feeling super alone,” he explains to Khloé . He says he gets upset when memories are happening, and he isn’t there to be a part of it. Kris, Kim, and Khloé suggest the return of the Lord , partly to distract him but partly because they miss some of Scott’s antics. “The last that I remember that Scott was fun and silly was when he was the Lord,” Khloé says. So the old car flags and canes come out of a closet at Kris’s house to cheer Scott up.For his part, Scott isn’t completely sold on the Lord coming back. “I never knew you wanted the Lord back so bad. I always thought he was on the annoying side,” he says, but then admits that seeing his things does feel pretty good.Plans are underway for the birthday party for M.J., Kris’s mother. Rob pays lip service to his mom and sisters about going to San Diego for the party, but it’s obvious (especially if you’ve already seen this all play out this season on Rob & Chyna ) that he’s going to be a no-show. Khloé, like always, tries to shake him out of it. “Rob, you said you were going to come. It’s your grandmother’s 82nd birthday. How could you not come?” she says.Lord Disick, meanwhile, has flown to London in search of a new ride. He’s taking his newfound, old self to heart. He’s shopping for jets because that’s exactly what every mild-manned family man needs. He and his friend spend the day at the airshow checking out all types of aircraft. Scott settles on a celebrity favorite. “A Lord wouldn’t fly in anything less than a Gulfstream,” he says.Kim and Khloé are still trying to figure out Rob’s reluctance to go to San Diego. He has repeatedly said that he doesn’t have anything to wear. Solutions to “nothing to wear” are Kim’s specialty as we saw last week when she styled Caitlyn for the ESPYS . Kim calls Rob and tells him she will have a stylist pull clothes for him, suitable for the dinner and the trip to Del Mar the next day.Cars are so over. Now, it's all about planes. At least that’s what Scott tells Kim when he returns from London. This is not the Lord they were looking for when the red standard was raised at Kris’s house. Kim’s concerned he’s taking this whole thing too far.The clothes from the stylist arrive at Rob’s house, but it makes no difference. Khloé can’t even get him to try anything on. He says nothing will fit anyway, so why even bother. He’s sticking with his basketball shorts. The writing for San Diego is on the wall, in bright, bold colors pulled by a Hollywood stylist.The drama escalates with Rob when Kim discovers that her brother has deleted all of the pictures of Chyna from his social media. The internet is claiming that Rob and Chyna have broken up. Rob’s pulled a runner, and he’s clearing his social media deck. Kim calls Chyna to see what is going on. Chyna theorizes that, even though she and Rob have had a fight, he just didn’t want to go to San Diego and he will blame it all on her.