The huge house is still very much a work in progress, with Disick noting that certain elements are temporary — like the curtains, which he is replacing with "custom drapery…being made of white linen," and a fireplace that is going to be replaced with (what else?) white marble.



We also get a glimpse into the kids' rooms, where their own personalities (and a little less of that all-white aesthetic) are in play. Disick explains that the kids got to pick the furniture for their rooms, with Mason and Penelope requesting Pokémon and angel decor, respectively.



But there's at least one perk of being a lonely lord. When Disick showed Jenner the giant bedroom, we were able to see that solo living means not one but two giant closets, one for formal wear and one for casual wear.



Kris, for the most part, approved of the new pad. Her only advice? Get binoculars for spying on the neighbors. You keep doin' you, Kris.