You Won't Believe These Pieces Are From H&M

As if the recent buzz surrounding H&M's Kenzo collaboration weren't enough, the retailer has low-key dropped another designer collection that's sure to go viral. As of Thursday, customers can now find a special-edition offering by designer Hannah Jinkins, the winner of this year's H&M Design Award — and you'll hardly believe how not-expensive these expensive-looking pieces are.
Since the end of 2015, Jinkins has been working closely with the H&M design team to create a 10-piece offering that showcases her signature dynamic shapes, utilitarian details, and fresh spin on femininity. Among the selections is an oversized denim jacket, alongside other on-trend outerwear: a jumpsuit, some epic jeans, and one pair of killer booties.
"My work seeks to reveal the beauty in things than have been used, damaged, or broken," Jinkins tells Refinery29 of her aesthetic. "Using both raw and treated denim, I took masculine shapes and rough materials and feminized them through manipulating, fitting, and shaping to create garments that play with ideas of spontaneity and happy accidents. The collection is an exploration of gender, mending techniques, and denim culture."
Jinkins also encourages customers to buy the piece that speaks to them and fits best into their existing wardrobe: "The way I worked on this collection was designing 'products' rather than 'a collection' because I wanted to create pieces I felt could fit in with someone's existing wardrobe," she says. "No one ever buys a whole collection, or even an entire look — it's quite old-fashioned to think they might — so I wanted to create something accessible in that sense. I hoped to make personalized, tailored versions of wardrobe essentials. I guess what I'm saying is, style it how you want to; it's yours now."
Click on to shop Jenkins' collection in full, and get ready to make her pieces all your own.
