

Lots of your art seems to center on politics and activism. Can you talk about why you mix art and politics?

"Whereas I did my first political art on signs I carried in demonstrations, nowadays I spend more time drawing other people’s activism. My work at the drawing table is informed by having been on the streets, defending access to clinics, and other issues. But the voice I raised chanting with a crowd is different from my voice on the page. I hope to reach the readers in a more personal place, and inspire them to strive for a more just and humane society."



What do you hope people take away from Our Lady of Birth Control?

"We still face ferocious resistance to women controlling our own bodies and destinies, but it was infinitely more entrenched in Margaret’s time. And yet, she took it on with verve and tenacity, knowing the burden of large families in poverty, but also the joy of loving without fear. Her life was a struggle for justice fueled in equal parts by passion and compassion."