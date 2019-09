Very few people leave a legacy that's still relevant 100 years later, but that's exactly what Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger did.The healthcare provider's 100-year anniversary was this past Sunday. It was celebrated by women's reproductive rights activists, healthcare advocates, and even celebrities . But despite the celebratory hashtags , the reality is that 100 years after Margaret Sanger opened the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, NY, Planned Parenthood — and all it stands for — is still a point of contention That's part of the reason why cartoonist Sabrina Jones decided to illustrate the activist's life and fight for women's health care in a new comic called Our Lady of Birth Control: A Cartoonist’s Encounter with Margaret Sanger.Sanger has been hailed as one of the most influential people in women's history, though she's also a controversial figure for her support of eugenics (which Jones addresses in her own work). Perhaps unsurprisingly, Our Lady of Birth Control isn't the first comic to illustrate the life of Margaret Sanger. But it does stand out for weaving together the fight for women's reproductive health in the past and present. It also includes connections to illustrator Sabrina Jones' own fight for women's rights.Refinery29 spoke to Jones in an email interview to ask about her work, her love of Margaret Sanger, and the ongoing battle for women's reproductive health care — 100 years later.