This Hashtag Shows The Amazing Ways Planned Parenthood Has Affected People's Lives

On Sunday, Planned Parenthood will celebrate 100 years of providing accessible reproductive health care to those who need it. Since Sanger's days, the organization has been offering not only birth control, but also important health examinations and affordable care for those who may not be able to access it elsewhere.
Despite efforts to end Planned Parenthood's work, the organization has continued to play a key role in this year's election, and rightfully so. We may need Planned Parenthood now more than ever — to provide our generation with essential care. And as the organization's president, Cecile Richards, said in TIME magazine today, "we're just getting started."
In honor of 100 years of Planned Parenthood, people are tweeting #100YearsStrong to share stories of how the organization helped change their lives and provided support when they needed it.
Read their stories below and share your own on Twitter with #100YearsStrong.
When I was young&uninsured, @ppfa was there for me to help me manage my health&plan my future. I will always #standwithPP. #100yearsstrong— Morgan MenesesSheets (@morgmeneshets) October 14, 2016
Many Latinas depend on Planned Parenthood for affordable #reprohealth care and abortion, as well as preventative services. #100yearsstrong— COLOR (@colorlatina) October 14, 2016
We are proud to stand with Planned Parenthood as they celebrate #100YearsStrong. pic.twitter.com/ZevEAuN9j8— SisterSong (@SisterSong_WOC) October 14, 2016
My Gyno turned me away when I needed her the most.Thankfully I had @PPact to turn to! Grateful to have the freedom of choice #100YearsStrong— KJV (@jovause) October 14, 2016
My life wasn't saved, but they've helped me out + allowed me to live in good health for years #100YearsStrong https://t.co/QdVZKURApj— Peyton Flanders (@LizMLibrarian) October 14, 2016
Happy 100th birthday, @PPFA! Thank you for the safe care and affordable reproductive health services you provide to so many. #100yearsstrong— Megan DeArmit (@cartonofmeggs) October 14, 2016
"When you defund a Planned Parenthood, you are defunding dreams." https://t.co/w5c7JDpI0g #100YearsStrong— Liz Andrade (@lizandrade) October 14, 2016
RT if Planned Parenthood has ever helped you out. Breast exam, abortion, pap smear, birth control, advice, etc #100YearsStrong— Peyton Flanders (@LizMLibrarian) October 14, 2016