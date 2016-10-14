Why We Need Planned Parenthood Now More Than Ever

In honor of Planned Parenthood's 100th birthday, we're proud to present the following essay by actress, entrepreneur, and activist Stephanie March.



When I was 17 years old, I started having sex. I attended a well-regarded high school in a predominantly white, upper-middle class neighborhood in Dallas, TX. I had my first serious boyfriend, and I earned a spot on the drill team as well as a seat on the honor roll. We had health insurance and a family doctor whom I saw annually, and I had straight, Chiclet-white teeth thanks to three years of braces.



In short, I was a healthy, fortunate teenage girl, just like all the other teenage girls I knew. And when I started to become sexually active, I went to Planned Parenthood to get my birth control — just like all the other teenage girls I knew. You would think that, given my resources and education, other avenues would have been available to obtain the Pill, but such was the stigma of adolescent sex that I truly did not feel I could approach anyone else — even a beloved teacher or aunt. My relationship with Planned Parenthood continued into college and a few years beyond, until I finally moved to New York and, through my SAG insurance, was able to get my own gynecologist. Essentially, Planned Parenthood was my doctor until I was 24. And as I mentioned before, I was a privileged white girl. So what on earth were all the other girls doing? It would seem they were going to Planned Parenthood, too.



But I’m proud to say that isn’t my only connection to Planned Parenthood. In 1938, in San Angelo, TX, my great-grandmother Ruby Webster March cofounded the clinic that became Planned Parenthood of West Texas. That means I have very cool women in my family tree. It also means there was some practical follow-up to the alarming video I saw in fifth grade about what happens when “a girl becomes a young woman.” And that there was a resource for me to turn to when my body and life changed.



Alas, that is no longer an option for too many girls. Many Planned Parenthood clinics across the country are shuttered. "Family values," the vilification of Planned Parenthood’s work, terrorizing of the clinic staff, and radical de-funding (in the name of “saving" us) has seen to that. Despite the facts that the clinics that perform abortions are separate legal and financial entities, that federal funds are not used to pay for abortions, and that abortion only constitutes 3% of the work Planned Parenthood does.

