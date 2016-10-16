Story from Health Trends

These Are The Celebrities Celebrating Planned Parenthood's #100YearsStrong

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Jennifer Graylock/WireImage.
Today, October 16, marks the 100th anniversary of Planned Parenthood's founding. To celebrate, celebrities and politicians are using the hashtag #100YearsStrong to express their support for the organization.

With Planned Parenthood's funding under attack, many have been sharing why its continued existence is important to them.

"I think that what makes the organization so incredibly powerful is that we are a healthcare provider and educator for millions of people every year, not only in the U.S., but around the globe, and we are best in class when it comes to reproductive health care," Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told Broadly. "On the other side, we are a movement, which is not about politics, but about organizing and advocating to change the world."

People from all walks of life had powerful things to say about the impact of Planned Parenthood.

President Obama wrote that Planned Parenthood "made it possible for women to determine their own lives." Julianne Moore retweeted him.
Hillary Clinton retweeted Richards to show her support.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed her appreciation in this tweet.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Planned Parenthood on 100 years of good work.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also celebrated, changing his profile picture to one overlaid with the Planned Parenthood logo.

Sen. Patty Murray shared a powerful statistic about how many people the organization has helped.

Actress Jenny Slate, whose character gets an abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Obvious Child, joined in.

Cobie Smulders is "thrilled" to celebrate this anniversary.

Connie Britton thanked the organization for "serving us so courageously for a century."

But the award for most creative celebratory tweet probably goes to Lena Dunham, who called Planned Parenthood "every woman's main bitch for #100YearsStrong."
