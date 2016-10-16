These Are The Celebrities Celebrating Planned Parenthood's #100YearsStrong

With Planned Parenthood's funding under attack, many have been sharing why its continued existence is important to them.
"I think that what makes the organization so incredibly powerful is that we are a healthcare provider and educator for millions of people every year, not only in the U.S., but around the globe, and we are best in class when it comes to reproductive health care," Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told Broadly. "On the other side, we are a movement, which is not about politics, but about organizing and advocating to change the world."
People from all walks of life had powerful things to say about the impact of Planned Parenthood.
President Obama wrote that Planned Parenthood "made it possible for women to determine their own lives." Julianne Moore retweeted him.
For a century, Planned Parenthood has made it possible for women to determine their own lives. Here's to another #100YearsStrong.— President Obama (@POTUS) October 16, 2016
Thank you @HillaryClinton & everyone fighting for autonomy & health for all. 100 years, and we're just getting started. #ActStrong pic.twitter.com/YfyrKkaFRN— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) October 16, 2016
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed her appreciation in this tweet.
For a 100 years, @PPFA has been committed to providing comprehensive care. I'm proud to #StandwithPP; RT if you are, too. #100YearsStrong pic.twitter.com/WFZB8gHvqJ— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) October 16, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Planned Parenthood on 100 years of good work.
My warmest congratulations to @CecileRichards and Planned Parenthood on its hundredth anniversary. Here's to another #100YearsStrong! pic.twitter.com/DKC1IAFrwI— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 16, 2016
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also celebrated, changing his profile picture to one overlaid with the Planned Parenthood logo.
A century ago today, the 1st family planning clinic in the US opened in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Happy 100th birthday @PPFA! #100YearsStrong— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 16, 2016
Sen. Patty Murray shared a powerful statistic about how many people the organization has helped.
72 million people a year visit Planned Parenthood for sexual and reproductive health information. #100YearsStrong pic.twitter.com/TLlb8LkTQJ— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 15, 2016
Actress Jenny Slate, whose character gets an abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Obvious Child, joined in.
Planned Parenthood is having its 100yr anniversary! Thanks for fighting for sexual& #reprofreedom #100YearsStrong 👏 pic.twitter.com/snB46XTGl3— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 15, 2016
Cobie Smulders is "thrilled" to celebrate this anniversary.
100 years of care, education, & activism. I'm thrilled to be celebrating Planned Parenthood turning #100YearsStrong!— Cobie Smulders (@CobieSmulders) October 16, 2016
Connie Britton thanked the organization for "serving us so courageously for a century."
Happy 100 years @PPact! Thanks for serving us so courageously for a century! #100YearsStrong— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) October 16, 2016
But the award for most creative celebratory tweet probably goes to Lena Dunham, who called Planned Parenthood "every woman's main bitch for #100YearsStrong."
Planned Parenthood has been every woman's main bitch for #100YearsStrong 💗💗 Happy bday to my siblings in #ReproJustice @PPact— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 16, 2016