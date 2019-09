These Are The Celebrities Celebrating Planned Parenthood's #100YearsStrong

Today, October 16, marks the 100th anniversary of Planned Parenthood's founding . To celebrate, celebrities and politicians are using the hashtag #100YearsStrong to express their support for the organization.With Planned Parenthood's funding under attack , many have been sharing why its continued existence is important to them."I think that what makes the organization so incredibly powerful is that we are a healthcare provider and educator for millions of people every year, not only in the U.S., but around the globe, and we are best in class when it comes to reproductive health care," Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told Broadly . "On the other side, we are a movement, which is not about politics, but about organizing and advocating to change the world."People from all walks of life had powerful things to say about the impact of Planned Parenthood.President Obama wrote that Planned Parenthood "made it possible for women to determine their own lives." Julianne Moore retweeted him.