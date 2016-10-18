Bella Thorne is a millennial's ideal celebrity. She's constantly Snapchatting, Instagramming, and updating her fans with news about her personal life. But with great exposure, comes great responsibility, and Thorne's greatest burden is dealing with all her haters.
The 19-year-old actress gave an unfiltered interview on Playboy.com for a "No Filter" article which features young women venting about things while modeling. Unlike many of her young counterparts, she understands the dangers and social media and embraces her haters. She "isn't fed up with social media" because she understands where the trolls are coming from.
“People often don’t want to get to know the real you; they only want to get to know the person they think you are," she says. "For me, that means people are constantly trying to change me, every second of the day, especially on social media. I’m not fed up with social media — I understand it — but people like to comment on how my image is too edgy, that *I’m* too edgy, and on how they wish I looked. It’s a lot of ‘do this, don’t do that.’ To them I say, fuck off."
Damn Gina. Those are some pretty socially-conscious words. She hits the nail on the head when it comes to dealing with the inevitable double-standard that comes with being in the limelight these days.
She continued, smoothly transitioning the semi-rant to touch on her views on sexuality. "There’s this effort to try to shame a woman’s sexiness by pulling a cover over it, but I’m a woman who loves skin," she says. "I love skin on me, I love skin on girls, I love skin on guys. If you’re confident enough to show off your body, you should. Be confident. It can be difficult to get yourself to focus on you all the time, especially when you’re trying to transition into who you really are, but I’m not going to change for anybody else. I love staying true to me.”
She caps off the lengthy quote with this golden nugget, presented without context (really, there is no context, it's just a pull quote at the bottom of the article): "When I say no, it makes me feel good at night."
To which we say: You do you, Thorne.
The 19-year-old actress gave an unfiltered interview on Playboy.com for a "No Filter" article which features young women venting about things while modeling. Unlike many of her young counterparts, she understands the dangers and social media and embraces her haters. She "isn't fed up with social media" because she understands where the trolls are coming from.
“People often don’t want to get to know the real you; they only want to get to know the person they think you are," she says. "For me, that means people are constantly trying to change me, every second of the day, especially on social media. I’m not fed up with social media — I understand it — but people like to comment on how my image is too edgy, that *I’m* too edgy, and on how they wish I looked. It’s a lot of ‘do this, don’t do that.’ To them I say, fuck off."
Damn Gina. Those are some pretty socially-conscious words. She hits the nail on the head when it comes to dealing with the inevitable double-standard that comes with being in the limelight these days.
She continued, smoothly transitioning the semi-rant to touch on her views on sexuality. "There’s this effort to try to shame a woman’s sexiness by pulling a cover over it, but I’m a woman who loves skin," she says. "I love skin on me, I love skin on girls, I love skin on guys. If you’re confident enough to show off your body, you should. Be confident. It can be difficult to get yourself to focus on you all the time, especially when you’re trying to transition into who you really are, but I’m not going to change for anybody else. I love staying true to me.”
She caps off the lengthy quote with this golden nugget, presented without context (really, there is no context, it's just a pull quote at the bottom of the article): "When I say no, it makes me feel good at night."
To which we say: You do you, Thorne.
Advertisement