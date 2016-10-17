Chrissy Teigen may not be quite as famous as Kim Kardashian West, but she leads a pretty similar life. She, too, is married to a notable performer, John Legend, and has a young daughter. Both women are notorious for oversharing on social media, attracting fans by always being available and transparent about their lives. The two, along with their husbands, are all close friends.
So, on October 3, when Teigen saw Kanye West leave stage in the middle of a concert because of a family emergency, her gut instinct was that something terrible had happened.
"I was really scared," Teigen recently told Us Weekly. "I knew something was really wrong when that video of [Kanye] running off stage came about... He's not the type to do that. I remember my heart sank, and to hear the full story, it was really scary. It could have happened to anybody."
Teigen continued, saying: "We both live our lives like an open book. That's why her fans love her. They love seeing the ins and outs of her life, their home, their relationship. We share all of that and don't think that someone dangerous could see that and do something violent with that information. I share the inside of my home every day — so many parts of our lives we share. But she's okay. Kim is okay and it could have been so much more horrific, so we're happy that she's okay."
This is the first time Teigen has spoken about the incident to the press. But immediately after she heard the news, she took to Twitter (as she often does) to defend her friend. She tweeted: "Fame is interesting. Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you'd make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets," a dig at all those attacking Kardashian online after the incident.
While the internet has attempted to make jokes about the reality star, Kardashian continues to blame herself for the attack. It has since been proven by way of a leaked video of the aftermath of the robbery that Kardashian was not lying or leading an elaborate hoax.
