Emma Stone Is Now Rocking A Pixie — & We Are Crazy Stupid In Love

Pixie cuts: It's a style that, like bangs, you've likely considered at least once in your life. Maybe you've mussed with your hair, looked in the mirror, and thought, Could I do it? Could I pull it off? After all, there are plenty of upsides: You could look like Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday. You could save loads of money on shampoo. But actually going through with the chop takes confidence, and it's pretty easy to talk yourself out of a pixie.
That being said, when a celebrity goes super-short and it looks amazing, hair FOMO sets in like crazy. Case in point: Emma Stone's new hairstyle. The actress debuted a pixie cut on the November issue of Vogue. No word yet if the look is a wig, but we do know it's totally killer. Paired with Stone's freckles and a navy-striped sweater, it makes her look as if she should be on a boat in France.
Considering Stone's most recent hair switch-ups were color-centric — she had most recently gone back to her red roots for the summer; just a month before that she was platinum blond — it's nice to see the star experiment with a change in length. Plus, if this adorable pixie cut doesn't make you reconsider your current 'do, we don't know what will.
Considering Stone's most recent hair switch-ups were color-centric — she had most recently gone back to her red roots for the summer; just a month before that she was platinum blond — it's nice to see the star experiment with a change in length. Plus, if this adorable pixie cut doesn't make you reconsider your current 'do, we don't know what will.
Advertisement