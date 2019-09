Emma Stone Is Now Rocking A Pixie — & We Are Crazy Stupid In Love

That being said, when a celebrity goes super-short and it looks amazing , hair FOMO sets in like crazy. Case in point: Emma Stone's new hairstyle. The actress debuted a pixie cut on the November issue of Vogue. No word yet if the look is a wig, but we do know it's totally killer. Paired with Stone's freckles and a navy-striped sweater, it makes her look as if she should be on a boat in France.Considering Stone's most recent hair switch-ups were color-centric — she had most recently gone back to her red roots for the summer ; just a month before that she was platinum blond — it's nice to see the star experiment with a change in length. Plus, if this adorable pixie cut doesn't make you reconsider your current 'do, we don't know what will.