This Is The Most On-Trend Election Tee We’ve Ever Seen

For several elections now, our Facebook feeds have served as our very own political sounding boards, and we're sure your statuses aren't going unnoticed in a campaign season that has been deemed dark, divisive, and dangerous, pretty unanimously. But if you're a woke '90s fanatic looking to take your common sense political leanings to the streets, we've got just the thing for you.
Introducing the Clinton-Kaine shirt: Channeling what is definitively the sickest era of Calvin Klein logos, photographer David Brandon Geeting designed the ultimate merch-style political T-shirt using an idea that is brilliant in its simplicity, as The Fader noted. The last-name initials of the Democratic party's presidential and vice presidential hopefuls, Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, are, you've got it: "C" and "K." And so a logo was (re)born. Even cooler than the tee itself? The fact that it can be yours for $20 — about the price of a delicious treat yo'self lunch (it is October 13, after all).
So far, we've seen a lot of crazy political swag. And the fashion community is in on the action, too: The likes of Marc Jacobs, Tanya Taylor, Rag & Bone's David Neville and Marcus Wainwright, and the Baja East boys are lending their creative prowess to the call for change, and A-list celebrities are being spotted in their wares. There's even The Life of Pablo-inspired HRC gear for all you Yeezy fanatics out there. Anna Wintour held a fashion fundraiser in Hillary Clinton's honor at NYFW this season that showcased an entire collection of "Stronger Together" goods.
Regardless of how you plan to vote next month, you'll have enough merch to layer up all season long. But if you're not pro-HRC, read the fine print before buying this one for its looks alone: All profits — that's right, all — from the Clinton-Kaine T-shirt will go toward the Black Lives Matter and No Dakota Access Pipeline movements. There are only 100 shirts available, by the way, so you better click on over ASAP in order to nab one.
