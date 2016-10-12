Cara Delevingne Is Team Angelina

My admiration for Angelina Jolie is endless, I also admire anyone who transforms their pain into power. I admire unruly activists. I admire her continued involvement with the UN as a goodwill ambassador. She is ruthless, determined and unforgiving in her efforts to make a difference for Refugee's. She also inspired me to follow my dreams into acting and have higher goals of one day becoming a director. I have chosen her as my #GirlHero today! Take action today with @girlupcampaign and let me know who your #GirlHero is....

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Oct 11, 2016 at 8:26am PDT