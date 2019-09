Cara Delevingne Is Team Angelina

Frankly, we've been waiting for the opportunity to put Cara Delevingne and Angelina Jolie in the same headline for some time. Now we finally have a legit excuse.While Melissa Etheridge and Perez Hilton have been beefing with Jolie , Delevingne has nothing but praise for the actress. Yesterday the British model and actress posted an Instagram tribute to Jolie, lauding her as a "girl hero" in honor of International Day of the Girl and the U.N.'s Girl Up campaign."My admiration for Angelina Jolie is endless," the Suicide Squad star wrote. "I also admire anyone who transforms their pain into power. I admire unruly activists. I admire her continued involvement with the UN as a goodwill ambassador. She is ruthless, determined, and unforgiving in her efforts to make a difference for refugees. She also inspired me to follow my dreams into acting and have higher goals of one day becoming a director. I have chosen her as my #GirlHero today!"