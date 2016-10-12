Cara Delevingne Is Team Angelina

Frankly, we've been waiting a while to put Cara Delevingne and Angelina Jolie in the same headline. Now we finally have a legit excuse.
While Melissa Etheridge and Perez Hilton have been beefing with Jolie, Delevingne has got nothing but praise for the actress. Yesterday the British model and actress posted an Instagram tribute to Jolie, lauding her as a "girl hero" in honour of International Day of the Girl and the UN's Girl Up campaign.
"My admiration for Angelina Jolie is endless," the Suicide Squad star wrote. "I also admire anyone who transforms their pain into power. I admire unruly activists. I admire her continued involvement with the UN as a goodwill ambassador. She is ruthless, determined, and unforgiving in her efforts to make a difference for refugees. She also inspired me to follow my dreams into acting and have higher goals of one day becoming a director. I have chosen her as my #GirlHero today!"
My admiration for Angelina Jolie is endless, I also admire anyone who transforms their pain into power. I admire unruly activists. I admire her continued involvement with the UN as a goodwill ambassador. She is ruthless, determined and unforgiving in her efforts to make a difference for Refugee's. She also inspired me to follow my dreams into acting and have higher goals of one day becoming a director. I have chosen her as my #GirlHero today! Take action today with @girlupcampaign and let me know who your #GirlHero is....
Finally, some Jolie news that isn't about that divorce.
