Perez Hilton Says Angelina Jolie Wants To Sue Him Over Divorce Coverage

Apparently Melissa Etheridge isn't the only person on Team Jolie's naughty list.
Gossip blogger Perez Hilton has claimed that lawyers for Angelina Jolie have threatened him with a lawsuit because they're unhappy with his coverage of the Brangelina divorce.
"Angelina Jolie's lawyers at Greenberg Glusker have just threatened to sue me for my coverage of her split from Brad Pitt," Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, posted on Instagram. "ME!! I have always been one of Angelina Jolie's loudest and strongest supporters and defenders!!!!! This was my email back to Angelina's lawyers, Bert Fields and Priya Sapori. Glad I'm not running for president!!"
The accompanying screenshot certainly doesn't mince words.
"Please get this message to Angelina Jolie herself," the email from Hilton to Jolie's lawyers reads. "She knows I have always been a huge fan supporter of hers. I am livid! Unless [Angelina] wants to turn me into an enemy, I want an apology right now. I am not changing anything.
"I did nothing illegal," he added. "We stand 100% behind our reporting.”
The parting shot? "Fuck you. And suck my dick."
If that doesn't poke the Team Jolie bear, nothing will.
