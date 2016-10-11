Perez Hilton Says Angelina Jolie Wants To Sue Him Over Divorce Coverage

In other news, #AngelinaJolie's lawyers at Greenberg Glusker have just threatened to sue me for my coverage of her split from #BradPitt. ME!! I have always been one of Angelina Jolie's loudest and strongest supporters and defenders!!!!! This was my email back to Angelina's lawyers, #BertFields and #PriyaSapori. Glad I'm not running for president!!

A photo posted by Perez Hilton (@theperezhilton) on Oct 8, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT