Melissa Etheridge Wrote A Song About Brangelina's Divorce

Melissa Etheridge is done talking about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce. Now she's just going to sing about it.
Earlier in the week the singer made headlines after making negative comments about Jolie in an interview for "Andy Cohen Live" radio. Etheridge, who used to be friends with Pitt, shared a story about his estranged wife once "not doing nice things" with her friend Laura Dern's then-fiancé, Billy Bob Thornton. Thornton, of course, became Jolie's second husband.
Apparently Jolie's team got wind of the comments, prompting a call from the actress' crisis manager, Judy King. Etheridge revealed that King had reached out to her during last night's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which is also hosted by Andy Cohen.
"There are people whose job it is to kind of fix things for celebrities," she shared, referencing King, who inspired the Olivia Pope character on Scandal. "They gave me a call, and I understand, because sometimes we say things... I haven't seen Brad in forever, and certainly haven't seen him since he was with Angelina.
"Every time I say something it gets turned around and twisted and all of a sudden I'm saying something about her. So, I thought I would do what I do best, and I wrote a song about it today."
Etheridge tapped fellow guest Kelly Clarkson to hold up the lyrics, which she'd just written in the dressing room. Ready for "The Fixer Blues"?
"Seems I said some things about an old, old, old friend that got some people talking
Well, I know broken hearts, a thing or two about divorce
I've been there before once, okay, twice
And I have not seen my friend in over 10 years
And I swear I have never, ever, ever, ever, ever met his wife."
Long story short: Call off the gladiators. Watch the video below for the entire ditty. It's worth it.
Earlier in the week the singer made headlines after making negative comments about Jolie in an interview for "Andy Cohen Live" radio. Etheridge, who used to be friends with Pitt, shared a story about his estranged wife once "not doing nice things" with her friend Laura Dern's then-fiancé, Billy Bob Thornton. Thornton, of course, became Jolie's second husband.
Apparently Jolie's team got wind of the comments, prompting a call from the actress' crisis manager, Judy King. Etheridge revealed that King had reached out to her during last night's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which is also hosted by Andy Cohen.
"There are people whose job it is to kind of fix things for celebrities," she shared, referencing King, who inspired the Olivia Pope character on Scandal. "They gave me a call, and I understand, because sometimes we say things... I haven't seen Brad in forever, and certainly haven't seen him since he was with Angelina.
"Every time I say something it gets turned around and twisted and all of a sudden I'm saying something about her. So, I thought I would do what I do best, and I wrote a song about it today."
Etheridge tapped fellow guest Kelly Clarkson to hold up the lyrics, which she'd just written in the dressing room. Ready for "The Fixer Blues"?
"Seems I said some things about an old, old, old friend that got some people talking
Well, I know broken hearts, a thing or two about divorce
I've been there before once, okay, twice
And I have not seen my friend in over 10 years
And I swear I have never, ever, ever, ever, ever met his wife."
Long story short: Call off the gladiators. Watch the video below for the entire ditty. It's worth it.
Advertisement