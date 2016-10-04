Melissa Etheridge Has Strong Words For Angelina Jolie Over Brad & Billy Bob

Angelina Jolie's ears must be burning right now.
Brad Pitt's old friend Melissa Etheridge has taken Jolie to task during her appearance on the Andy Cohen Live radio show yesterday.
Etheridge, who performed at Pitt's wedding to Jennifer Aniston, began by attacking Jolie's approach to the divorce and subsequent custody battle. Pitt has been investigated for allegedly verbally abusing one of the former couple's six children, an accusation that Etheridge says is "unfounded."
“It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it’s being done,” Etheridge told host Andy Cohen, according to People.
“There’s a way to be," she added. "I’ve gone through family courts. I’ve been twice around this block, and I know it really well, and I know when there’s some forethought to just how mean [you can be] and just how you’re going to put disinformation out there first.”
There's clearly no love lost between the singer and Jolie. Etheridge, who says she "lost a friend" in Pitt when he began dating Jolie, is friends with Laura Dern, whose onetime fiancé Billy Bob Thornton left her to get married to Jolie.
“I was around when Angelina was not doing nice things with Billy Bob to Laura Dern,” she shared. “I went through that on a personal level, and then to know the side of Jennifer [Aniston] and Brad… I helped Laura move out of her house with Billy Bob. I like broke into their home to get their stuff out because it was so nasty.”
Broke into their home? We'll never listen to "Come To My Window" quite the same way again.
Listen to the full interview below.
