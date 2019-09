We assumed come fall we'd move on from the overdone off-the-shoulder silhouette and make room for some fresh, autumn-appropriate trends (like the mini bell sleeve , which has long deserved its moment in the spotlight). Turns out, we were wrong.Yesterday, on an innocent scroll through Instagram, we stumbled upon The Line by K's Zae sweatshirt , which launched today in three colors. At one glance, it looks like any old zip-up — look closer, and you'll see it's also cropped and somehow off the shoulder, which means it does not, in fact, have a cozy hood you can use to take discrete naps in public. Basically, it kind of defeats the purpose of a hoodie altogether.At the same time, we'll admit, we don't totally hate it. With a boyfriend jean and a white sneaker, the top could make for a cute Instagram opportunity if nothing else — though we can't imagine how pleasant that zipper feels on bare skin. But we'll give it this much: It's a sure-fire way to keep the bare-shoulder trend going into the colder weather months without looking completely ridiculous. And since we already saw an off-the-shoulder bomber pop up a few months back, we should have guessed that sweatshirts (which have had their own fashion comeback of late) were next.Here's the question: Will you be adding an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt to your fall arsenal, or will you save the $99 and tug your college zip-up down on your arms instead, DIY-style? Though we're admittedly leaning toward the latter, we definitely look forward to seeing if this pretty impractical style catches on. And if you look at it as a top, rather than a cozy, off-duty piece of outerwear, well, then it just might.Zae Sweatshirt, $99, available at The Line by K