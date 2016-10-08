Solange’s Mom Just Wrote Her The Sweetest Message

I'm sorry Solange I'm a let you finish , but I have to say that I have to finish and Beyonce and myself and Kelly and Angie have often had conversations about you saying "we will cherish the day that the world knows how talented and creative and amazing an artist you are"! I do believe that the day has arrived thank you Almighty God!!! You are-awesome and thank you to all the fans who supported this record you are awesome also !!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 5, 2016 at 7:32pm PDT