Solange’s Mom Just Wrote Her The Sweetest Message

Lawson continued the lovefest by writing how much she appreciated not only Solange, but her fans, too. "You are awesome and thank you to all the fans who supported this record. You are awesome also."

Lawson is a fashion designer and motivational speaker, but being a mom to two superstar daughters is also a job she takes seriously. Her Instagram is full of odes to Beyoncé, Solange, and Blue Ivy After Lemonade, Lawson congratulated Beyoncé and even wrote an open letter to her daughters in Time. But right now, Lawson is all about Solange getting her turn in the spotlight.When Lawson found out how well A Seat at the Table was doing on the Billboard charts, she continued to let the world know what she's known for so long."I am so happy to see that the world can finally see what I've seen since you were three years old," she wrote. "That you were really special that you were ahead of your time and that you walked to the beat of your own drum and that you stuck to it no matter how much shit people talked.. I knew it!"Aww, Solange's mom is too cute.