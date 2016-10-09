Lawson, like any proud mama, took to Instagram to share her love and support for her youngest daughter, even referencing Kanye in the process. "I'm sorry Solange I'm a let you finish," she wrote, "but I have to say that I have to finish."
I'm sorry Solange I'm a let you finish , but I have to say that I have to finish and Beyonce and myself and Kelly and Angie have often had conversations about you saying "we will cherish the day that the world knows how talented and creative and amazing an artist you are"! I do believe that the day has arrived thank you Almighty God!!! You are-awesome and thank you to all the fans who supported this record you are awesome also !!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Lawson is a fashion designer and motivational speaker, but being a mum to two superstar daughters is also a job she takes seriously. Her Instagram is full of odes to Beyoncé, Solange, and Blue Ivy.
After Lemonade, Lawson congratulated Beyoncé and even wrote an open letter to her daughters in Time. But right now, Lawson is all about Solange getting her turn in the spotlight.
When Lawson found out how well A Seat at the Table was doing on the Billboard charts, she continued to let the world know what she's known for so long.
Oh my goodness I just found out my Baby has the Number one album in the whole country !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! How friggin amazing is that !!!!!! I'm sooooooooooooookoooooooooooo poud of you Solo! I am so happy to see that the world can finally see what I've seen since you were three years old. That you were really special that you were ahead of your time and that you walked to the beat of your own drum and that you stuck to it no matter how much shit people talked.. I knew it ! When you walked thru Sharpstown mall with Angie and everybody was laughing because you had on those platform shoes and Japanese prints stockings and mixed prints braids down past your butt😀you didn't care!